RM Backpacks Through Paris and Shares Frame-worthy Pics, Fans Think He’s With V But Here’s The Truth

Blessed are our social media timelines courtesy of the BTS members. While V aka Kim Taehyung has been treating ARMYs with pictures from his visit to Paris, J-Hope is gearing the fandom for his solo album. Now, RM treated fans with pictures from his recent trip to Europe. While the BTS leader shared pictures from Basel on Saturday, on Sunday he caused a frenzy by sharing pictures from Paris.

The rapper took to Instagram and shared a post featuring a few pictures and a video from his visit. In the first picture, Kim Namjoon (RM) was seen sporting a big smile while standing in a relatively empty street. In another, he was seen taking a stroll in the street. He then followed that with a cute picture of himself sitting on the parapet of a building. Namjoon looked so happy Namjooning through Paris.

Sharing the post, Namjoon wrote, “Although I still only know [how to say] Bonjour, Merci..” While several fans were quick to jump to the conclusion that Namjoon’s pictures from Paris are from Sunday, in reality, the pictures were taken during his recent European trip.

For the unversed, Namjoon travelled through Switzerland and Paris earlier this month. He was spotted making his way back to Seoul earlier this week. However, given that Namjoon posted the pictures from his visit around the same time that Taehyung is in the city led to many to believe that they are there around the same time and could even have a possible reunion.

Besides his pictures from Paris, RM shared adorable pictures from Switzerland as well. In the pictures, the rapper was seen posing with a camera, travelling the train and more. J-Hope took to the comments section and praised Namjoon. “So pretty,” he wrote.

