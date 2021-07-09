Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia’s New Reel on ‘Batch of 2021’ Will Leave You in Splits

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh have been entertaining their fans with their cute and funny reels throughout the lockdown. Recently, Riteish posted one more such reel with his wife Genelia which truly explains the life of students of the batch of 2021. It is about how the batch of 2021 has spent their year in their homes making Reels. It starts with Genelia’s character Aditi in ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’ saying that she didn’t even realise how five years of her college went by. Soon, Riteish hilariously tells Genelia, “Reels pe beta reels pe (on the Reels),” while Genelia is still making one.

The couple often shares fun videos on Instagram. A few days ago, Genelia shared one where she is with her girl gang. The caption read, “When a shooting happens after forever and the girl gang is back.”

The couple’s fans always adore their amazing chemistry and talent. They have made great use of social media to keep their fans connected with them. Both Riteish and Genelia seem to be enjoying the attention their creativity is getting on the social media platform. The couple was last seen together on The Kapil Sharma Show a few months back, where they had a chat session with the host Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh.

They talked about their work, their family, how they met each other and a lot of other fun things. The actor is one of those with good comic timing both on and off-screen. As far as the work is concerned, Riteish was last seen on the silver screen with Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 2. His upcoming project is Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar. Genelia, however, has been on a break for a very long time to raise her kids but hopefully will soon be back in the business.

