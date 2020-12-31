Ring in the New Year with These Movies

Movies have forever entertained us. No matter what, a good cinema makes way to our hearts and remains a forever favourite, so much so that we don’t mind watching it again and again. For many watching their favourite films together as a family is a ritual.

This new year’s eve if you are planning to spend some quality time alone with some popcorn, cheese and wine; or in the company of your loved ones, watching movies, you are at the right place. We present to you an intriguing list of movies to pick from:

1. The Holiday: Kate Winslet starrer, The Holiday is a lovely, heartening, romantic comedy, infused with the Christmas spirit, dawning of the new year, untangling of problems in relationships. Watch it for the stellar performances of Cameron Diaz, Jude Law, Kate and you are guaranteed to have enjoyed the evening well.

2. The Arrival: A fantastic sci-fi movie narrating a humane story of a linguist and aliens, Arrival is a must-watch for all film buffs. It is visually stunning, poignant, engaging and performance of Amy Adams makes it so believable and wonderful, that you would be glued to the experience throughout. The movie is available on Netflix.

3. Bridget Jones’ Diary: Some movies never get old, never get dated. Available on Netflix, this Colin Firth and Renee Zellweger starrer is one of the rare classic which continues to be relevant and fun to watch. Set in the backdrop of Christmas celebration, paving its way up to New Year’s celebrations, the romance, the heartbreak, the nuances of love have been captured and showcased in an intriguing manner in the film, making it a worthwhile watch.

4. Moulin Rouge: If you are in the mood for some romantic musical drama, then this Baz Luhrmann directed classic film Moulin Rouge is for you. This is an absolutely incredible movie, known for its rich performances, dreamy, cinematic moments, gorgeous visuals, eclectic music, sizzling chemistry between Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor.

5. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Available on Amazon Prime, this is an action-packed, thrilling movie which draws attention for its stunning action sequences. The movie encompasses martial arts, adventure, romance and presents itself as a superb entertainer. You can watch this to have a wholesome cinema experience if you are someone with a preference for some action movies.

6. Boss Baby: With kids around you, watching an animation movie such as Boss Baby would be an excellent choice. Available on Netflix, this movie will take you on an exciting, joyous fun-ride with a trapeze of heart-warming, beautiful emotion.