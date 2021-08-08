Ridhima Pandit Says ‘I’m Very Hopeful About Making It to Bigg Boss 15’

After impressing fans with her versatile characters on screen, TV actress Ridhima Pandit is all set to entertain the audience with her antics and chirpy personality on Bigg Boss OTT, in which she has participated as one of the contestants. This year, the makers of Bigg Boss have launched the reality show first on an OTT platform, Voot, for six weeks. Titled Bigg Boss OTT, the web version of the reality show is hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar.

Ridhima, wh prefers to stay relatively low-key, was supposed to be a part of Bigg Boss 14 last year but unfortunately things couldn’t materialise and the actor said whatever happened, happened for the good as she got to spend some time with her mother, who passed away after battling Covid-19 earlier this year.

“I am a very private person. If you ever visit my social media I will always share what I feel could make people resonate with me. But of course as celebrities, we also have a private life which I like to keep that way and that mostly consist of my time with my family and friends. Over here (BB house), you are saying your freedom and privacy goodbye and I am mentally prepared for it somewhere,” she told us before entering the house.

“Since the time I had started working, I have been busy with back to back assignments. I was going to do it last year but I am glad it didn’t work out because that was my only time left with my mother. This was God’s way of saying that spend all this time with your mother otherwise I would have never forgiven myself for taking it up last year. I have on purpose not taken up an assignment which requires me to be out there because I also have a 93-year-old grandmom at home so I want to be very very careful. There I will be very safe and finally living without mask,” she added.

Ridhima became a household name after playing the role of a super humanoid robot, Rajni, in Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant. In 2019, she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, where she was declared the second runner-up. The actor is looking at Bigg Boss OTT as “one step forward in my career.”

“I don’t think I will ever be over my mother’s loss and it feels wrong to say that life goes on because it truly doesn’t. I still have really weak moments and the only person who can comfort me is my sister and she is not going to be with me over there. So, this is the ultimate test of me enduring that level of pain mentally. My mother was somebody who would always encourage me to take things head on and this is no different. I believe it is a one step forward in my career so I want to embrace it,” Ridhima shared.

Speaking about her game plan, the actress said, “Good players never really reveal their strategies but to tell you the truth I genuinely do not have any strategy. I am an actor but I cannot be acting 24×7. I am not someone who is bubbly and chirpy 24 hours. I do need my alone time which is hard to find over there. I will have my mood swings and ups and downs but I am a people’s person and I hope that will remain my strength inside.”

Bigg Boss OTT will seamlessly move into Colors TV with the launch of Bigg Boss season 15 with Salman Khan as the host. The winner of Bigg Boss OTT will get a chance to be a part of the 15th season of Bigg Boss on TV. Talking about the same, Ridhima said, “I am very hopeful about making it to Bigg Boss 15 but I don’t want to sound overconfident that’s why I am being assertive in my thought. I do not want to put out that energy that I could not make it. I want to make it and I will make it.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here