Ridhima Pandit, Karan Nath Evicted, Shilpa Shetty Sends Rakhi Message to Shamita

A rather unusual week in the Bigg Boss OTT house came to an end with the Karan Johar hosted second Sunday Ka Vaar. Two contestants were evicted this week because their connection couldn’t win enough votes from the audience. The whole house was nominated this week, but actors Ridhima Pandit and Karan Nath got voted out in the end. Karan and Ridhima were considered the sweetest and most adorable connection of the house. Saying goodbye to them made the other housemates emotional. The first week had seen the departure of actress Urfi Javed.

Sunday ka Vaar on Bigg Boss OTT was once again eventful. Rakhi Sawant entered the house in her scary Julie avatar, and pranked the housemates. She further ensures that Zeeshan stays shirtless during his journey in the show.

Sunday ka Vaar is the one episode in the week when host Karan Johar interacts with the housemates and gives his opinion on the developments through the week. He reacted to Divya’s comment, “Neither Salman nor Karan can influence my views.” In responce, she replied “Apologies, it was not my intention.”

The filmmaker also commented on the talk of mental health inside the house. “It disturbs me to see how terms like anxiety and mental health issues are spoken about… Don’t talk about it if you don’t know.”

Actress Hina Khan entered the house with special messages from the contestants’ family members. Since it was Raksha Bandhan, actress Shilpa Shetty sent a message to sister Shamita. She said the two of them don’t have a brother, but they have been each other support and strength. She also asked Shamita to stay strong.

