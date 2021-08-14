Rhea Kapoor Marries Karan Boolani, Karan Mehra Says He Has Not Seen Son in 75 Days

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor’s daughter, film producer Rhea Kapoor and her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani got married in a low-key ceremony at the Kapoors’ Juhu bungalow on August 14, 2021 (Saturday). The ceremony was private affair, with only family members and the couple’s close friends in attendance.

After the wedding ceremony, Anil Kapoor was photographed distributing sweets to the media present outside his residence. The star looked dapper in a royal blue kurta and white dhoti.

Amid his ongoing ugly feud with Nisha Rawal, actor Karan Mehra has shared a video with his son Kavish, revealing that he has not seen him in 75 days. Karan was recently arrested by the Mumbai Police after Nisha filed a domestic violence complaint against him. The actress had said that he pushed her against a wall and hit her head. Karan had refuted the reports.

In the video shared on Instagram by Karan, he could be seen playing with his son Kavish. He wrote, “75 days since I saw you last little Mehra @kavishmehra and counting.”

On August 15, the audience is set to witness the greatest finale of reality shows on television. Indian Idol’s 12-hour long musical extravaganza titled ‘The Greatest Grand Finale Ever’ will grasp your attention from noon and will keep you engaged till midnight.

There are 6 contestants, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shamukha Priya, Sayli Kamble, Mohd Danish, and Nihal Tauro, in the race to win the Indian Idol 12 trophy. Judged by music composer and singer Himesh Reshammiya, Anu Malik, and Sonu Kakkar, the grand finale of the singing reality show will witness a number of guests from the film and music industry.

Disha Patani breaks the internet every time she posts her photo on Instagram. The actress has become a social media sensation in her own right. Her bikini pictures often send fans into a tizzy. Disha is very active on Instagram and keeps posting behind-the-scenes pictures from her movies and photoshoots.

On Friday, the actress took to her Instagram account to share an ultra-glamorous reel of herself getting a photoshoot done in a sexy blue dress.

Every year, fans wait for the reality TV show Bigg Boss, but this time it’s even more special, for an OTT version, which is live 24*7, has already begun. The audience is getting to see fun, jokes and fights between the contestants.

As was expected, the ruckus inside the house has already started. The show began just a few days ago and its photos and videos are going viral on social media. One such picture from the house went viral recently and shocked everyone who saw it. In the photograph, a cooker appears to have burst, while contestants were unaware that it didn’t have a whistle on it.

