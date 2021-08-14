Rhea Kapoor Marries Karan Boolani, First Pics of Bride and Groom Out

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor’s daughter, film producer Rhea Kapoor and her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani got married in a low-key ceremony at the Kapoors’ Juhu bungalow on August 14, 2021 (Saturday). The ceremony was private affair, with only family members and the couple’s close friends in attendance.

The first pictures of the bride and the groom have surfaced. The newly-weds could be seen inside a car, exiting the Kapoor’s residence. Rhea looked stunning in a red outfit, while Karan could be seen in a sherwani.

After the wedding ceremony, Anil Kapoor was photographed distributing sweets to the media present outside his residence. The star looked dapper in a royal blue kurta and white dhoti. He accessorized the look with pearls. Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared Anil’s video on his Instagram.

Rhea’s sister and actress Sonam Kapoor showed up to the ceremony looking stunning in a light green and golden suit. She accessorised the look with gajra. Her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja looked dapper in a Nehru jacket.

The ceremony started on Saturday evening with many members of the Kapoor family marking their attendance. Boney Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor arrived together. Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor arrived with their son Jahaan, whereas Shanaya and Khushi Kapoor arrived together. Rhea’s brother Harshvarrdhan Kapoor and cousin Mohit Marwaha were also photographed. Rhea’s close friend and designer Masaba Gupta was also seen arriving at the venue. Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa was also in attendance.

Rhea and Karan have been in a relationship for the past 13 years. Karan Boolani is a filmmaker who is credited with many ad commercials. He has also assisted in films like Aisha, produced by Rhea Kapoor, and Karan Johar’s production Wake Up Sid.

On the work front, Rhea’s last production was Veere Di Wedding. She is also the owner of the fashion line Rheson alongside her sister Sonam.

