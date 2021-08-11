Rhea Chakraborty Stuns in Fusion Saree, Kareena Kapoor Khan Performs Shavasana

Rhea Chakraborty is looking ultra-glamorous in her latest photos. Taking to her Instagram account, the actress on Tuesday shared two stunning pictures of herself wearing a dazzling fusion saree with mirror work. Rhea kept her makeup minimal and teamed the contemporary saree with heavy earrings.

Rhea, who is slowly becoming more active on Instagram, shared the photo by writing, “ठहराव (steadiness).” Rhea’s close friends dropped a series of positive comments on her gorgeous picture. Singer Kanika Kapoor called her “pretty,” while Arjun Rampal’s partner Gabriella Demetriades dropped a fire emoji.

Read: Rhea Chakraborty Oozes Glamour in Fusion Saree Look, See Pics

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently gave birth to her second child, is focusing on getting back into shape. The actress often shares her virtual workout sessions with her trainer on social media.

Her high-intensity training paired with yoga is indeed the secret behind her fitness. Taking to her Instagram stories, on August 11, Bebo dropped an image of herself performing the Shavasana.

Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Performs Shavasana in Her Latest Instagram Post

Actress Shilpa Shetty’s sister, Shamita Shetty has been making headlines ever since she decided to become a part of reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. After her entry, Shamita, was subjected to a lot of trolling for her decision to take part in the show despite the dire situation her sister and brother-in-law are going through, with the latter in police custody in the pornography case.

However, to everyone’s surprise, she is turning out to be a popular contestant. Although Shamita has not appeared in films for a long time, she was last seen in the web series ‘Black Widows’. It is natural for people to be curious about the earnings of actors who have been missing from the big screen for a long time.

Read: Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty’s Net Worth Will Leave You Surprised

After making heaps of controversies and giving some phenomenal singers to the music industry, the grand finale of the singing reality show, Indian Idol is slated to be held on Independence Day, that is August 15. In the history of reality shows, for the first time grand finale is going to be a 12-hour long affair.

Though the winner of Indian Idol 12 will be announced towards the end of the finale episode, a power-pack event has been prepared for the audience. With the former contestants jamming on patriotic songs, to music sensations like Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan, and Kumar Sanu performing their forever iconic tunes, the viewers of the reality show are in for a musical treat as it is going to be a memorable musical extravaganza.

Read: Pawandeep Rajan Shakes a Leg with Kiara Advani on the Grand Finale of Indian Idol 12

Filmmaker R. Balki has announced his new film, a thriller starring Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary in lead roles. The writer-director is best known for directing Cheeni Kum, Paa and Pad Man. He will be making a film in the thriller genre for the first time.

Talking about being back to shooting films, Balki said: “After months of waiting, it is exciting to start shooting anything. And to make a film in a genre that I haven’t attempted before is even more exciting. I have had the idea for a long time but never quite got around to writing it, and while it’s fundamentally a thriller, it banks so much on these four stunning performers. I just can’t wait to get into the edit room.”

Read: Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Bhatt to Star in R Balki’s Next

Come back tomorrow for more entertainment stories.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here