Revive Your Skin’s Glow With This Ayurvedic Ubtan

There is no dearth of tips to get healthy and glowing skin. With a multitude of beauty trends, skincare hacks, and facial tools, it often gets unnerving to choose products and practices that will benefit your skin the most.

The cosmetic products do have some remarkable impact on your skin but have you ever tried the ayurvedic skincare remedies? Popular in many households, according to Ayurvedic doctor Nikita Kohli, ayurvedic skincare treatments and remedies are like a gold mine to the skin for both men and women. In an Instagram post, she mentioned that the genderless remedies have been passed on from generation to generation so that people can be benefited from the ancient gems.

To help your skin revive its glow, cleanse it from within, and take care of it naturally, the expert shared an easy, DIY recipe for a face pack or ubtan.

Take a look at the post here:

Ingredients of Ayurvedic ubtan:

– 3 tbsp Moong daal or split yellow lentils

– 2 tbsp of oats

– 3 tbsp of green gram daal

– 2 tbsp of Masoor daal (red lentils)

– Fennel seeds (saunf)

Method of preparing Ayurvedic ubtan:

Step 1: Heat a pan and add all the above-mentioned ingredients to it. Stir the mixture on a low flame and now, wait for the ingredients to turn fragrant. You will hear the spices crackle and the lentils pop. Once it happens, take the mixture off the heat and keep it aside for grinding.

Step 2: Once the mixture cools down, put it in a mixer and grind it to a fine powder.

Step 3: In the ubtan mixture, add a spoon of sandalwood powder. Empty it out in an airtight container and store it.

Whenever you want to use it, mix one tbsp of the natural ubtan mixture, with two tbsps of milk, and two tbsps of curd. Mix it well until the consistency is smooth to apply.

