Revisiting Iconic Styles the SEN-sational Actress Made Fashionable

Sushmita Sen has been the epitome of grace! From being crowned as Miss Universe at the age of 18 to helming movie characters with pizzazz, this SENsational star has ruled hearts across the globe. Be it the sexy red sari in Main Hoon Naa or the muted colour palette silhouettes in the web series Aarya, Sushmita has carried off each look with elan. On the actor’s 46th birthday, we look back at some of her iconic looks that made heads turn and became trendsetters.

“We have all watched Sushmita Sen evolve into the style icon she is today. I feel no matter what her roles have been, the mainstay has been the class and elegance with which she has carried herself,” expresses costume designer & stylist Theia Tekchandaney.

Sushmita who made her acting debut in the film Dastak went on to do movies such as Bas Itna Sa Khwaab Hain, Biwi No. 1, Sirf Tum, and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya among others. Be it the kind-hearted Naina in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya to the radiant Rupali in Biwi No. 1, every character she played had a great sense of style. The black lungi styled skirt teamed with a black blouse with minimal detailing in the iconic song Dilbar (Sirf Tum) or the shimmery indo-western ensembles in the popular song Mehboob Mere (Fiza), every costume celebrated Sushmita’s personality to the T.

From carrying off gorgeous saris in the blockbuster movie Main Hoon Naa, Sushmita Sen put saris back on the global map. Designed by Manish Malhotra, the chiffon sari became as iconic as the film’s box office success. The vibrant colour palette and the stylish blouses teamed with the saris, gave a fresh twist to the Indian attire.

Theia, who has designed costumes for Sushmita in the much appreciated web series Aarya, recalls her experience working with the star and says, “Sushmita has such a strong personality that it was difficult to dress her for Aarya. For us as a team to get people to forget that they are watching Sushmita on screen and start believing in the world of Aarya was the biggest challenge. She is an amazing actor to work with and as we go from season to season it’s be great fun to work on her looks and have them evolve.”

Sushmita who is all geared up for Season 2 of the series, will be seen wearing outfits with muted colour tones. “In Aarya we had to be careful with her wardrobe since very early on in the show she becomes a widow. But we didn’t want to play into that aspect heavily. So, we kept the colour palette muted but played with a silhouette that almost felt like a modern version of the salwar kurta,” shares Theia.

