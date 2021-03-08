Remembering Some of His Iconic Songs

Ace poet Sahir Ludhianvi’s lyrics are synonymously linked to his Hindi film songs. He was inariguably one of the finest lyricists associated with Indian cinema during its ‘Golden Age’. Personal, moving, Sahir’s lyrics were also provocative and intense, but never sentimental. With his untimely demise in 1980, Sahir left an enormous hole in the world of arts. From penning lovely songs for Hindi movies to writing socio-political poetry, the legendary artiste experimented ceaselessly. Today, as we remember Sahir on his 100th birth anniversary, it seems fitting to look at a few songs that bear testimony to his talent.

Aurat Ne Janam Diya (Sadhna, 1958)

This poignant classic was crooned by Lata Mangeshkar and underlined the challenges faced by women in a selfish society. Over the years, the song attained a cult following for projecting the woman as the creator and guardian of life.

Na Munh Chhupake Jeeo (Hamraaz, 1967)

Na Munh Chhupake Jeeo was the pick of the lot in the Sunil Dutt starrer fine thriller.The lyrics of this song are greatly inspiringand talk about being proud of oneself regardless of the circumstances. Also believed to be one of the more challenging songs of Sahir’s career, as the film had a layered narrative.

Main Zindagi Ka Saath (Hum Dono, 1961)

The song was rendered by the legendary Mohammed Rafi and revolved around the need to move on while forgoing setbacks. The film starred Dev Anand in a dual role and highlighted the dynamics between two couples.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8xLGdI9_jak

Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon (Kabhie Kabhie, 1976)

Composed by the legendary Khayyam, the song’s lyrics touched upon the wavering nature of success while highlighting that no one is irreplaceable. Mukesh’s lent his impeccable voice to the song,which gave another dimension to Sahir’s lyrics.

Woh Subah Kabhee Toh Aayegee (Phir Subah Hogi, 1968)

The song was one of the great highlights of the social drama and dealt with the significance of being positive even during difficult times.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CTjCNGTsvwY

The film’s cast was headlined by Raj Kapoor and ace actress Mala Sinha.