Remembering Guru Dutt on his Birth Anniversary through 5 Iconic Songs

Guru Dutt, born as Vasanth Kumar Shivashankar Padukone, was a well-known actor, director, and producer. Not only were his films considered as the finest of all time, but he was also acknowledged as one of Asia’s top 25 actors of all time. Here’s a look at top 5 songs by Guru Dutt on the special occasion of his birth anniversary.

Hum Aap ki Aakhon Mein

This super hit song from the classic movie Pyaasa (1957) took the hearts of millions and is still played on the radio. The song has a very soothing tune behind it, mixed with the loving lyrics by Geeta Dutt and Mohammed Rafi. The song is one of a kind and is a must listen for any Dutt fan.

Chaudhvin Ka Chand ho

From the movie of the same name – Chaudhavin Ka Chand (1960) – it features Dutt and Waheeda Rehman. Mohammed Rafi did an outstanding job with this song and the portrayal by Dutt is amazing. It is particularly remembered for the deep soothing lyrics and the amazing acting by Dutt.

Muhabbat Kar Lo Jee Bhar Lo

The song unlike most is a fast paced but has a disheartening philosophy behind it. It works in ways that not many artists have been able to do, and for that we raise our glasses to Dutt, Rafi and Geeta.

Yeh Jhuke Jhuke Naina

Yeh Jhuke Jhuke Naina from 1963 film Bharosa is capable of making people fall in love just by listening to Rafi’s voice. Dutt took our hearts with this one, and made them his own.

Chal Diye Bande Nawaz

Playfulness is the theme of this song from Mr & Mrs 55 featuring Madhubala and Guru Dutt. Once again voiced by Rafi and Geeta it is a another great listen.

