Actress Hina Khan took to social media on Saturday and reacted to the news of Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao’s divorce. Hina wrote, “To be the best one must learn how to handle the worst… #NothingButGraceful. Wishing you both all the best…” In another post, she continued, “An innocent child’s shoulders were not built to bear the weight of their parents wrong decisions and choices.. Let’s be graceful for the sake of our children.. Now or in further.. Plzzzzzz.”

Pooja Bhatt also tweeted, “Nothing new about co-parenting even after one decides to part ways as husband & wife. Relationships are not made/un-made on paper. They are written on one’s heart. Maintaining a relationship based on respect through & even after a marriage ends requires Integrity. Few manage that.”

Aamir and Kiran announced their divorce in a statement issued to the press on Saturday.

The statement read: “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives — no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about. A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that — like us — you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey. Thanks and love, Kiran and Aamir,” the joint statement concluded.

