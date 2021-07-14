Rekha and Madhuri Dixit Get Clicked While Shooting for Dance Deewane 3

Rekha and Madhuri Dixit, who are counted among the most elegant beauties and dancers of all time, will come together in an episode of dance reality show, Dance Deewane 3.

While Madhuri is one of the judges on the TV show, Rekha will be appearing as a guest. The veteran actress was spotted by the paparazzi around the city and the photograph is being widely shared online. Given the actress rarely makes any public appearance, fans have been circulating her photo across social media platforms. While shooting for the dance show, Rekha was seen dressed in a beautiful cream and gold outfit. She accessorised her ensemble with heavy jewellery.

Madhuri looked gorgeous in a lovely blue lehenga which she paired with statement jewellery.

The legendary actress will give a memorable performance on some of her most iconic songs. Fans will be able to catch a glimpse of her magic this weekend. Ahead of the much-awaited episode, a promo video was shared by the official Instagram handle of Colors channel. The clip shows Rekha dancing to her popular song Aankhon Ki Masti from the 1981 film Umrao Jaan. In the short video, Rekha looks ethereal. The 66-year-old is at her charming best as she takes the stage to stun the audience. The video also has the actress’ voiceover playing in the background. She quotes one of her own dialogues from the film and says that she will soon move to the rhythm of dance.

Take a look:

Rekha has made very limited film appearances over the last decade. She played the main role in the 2014 drama Super Nani directed by Indra Kumar.

In addition to Madhuri, Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande are also judges on the show. Dance Deewane 3 is hosted by Raghav Juyal, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

