Recovered From COVID-19? Here’s How You Can Help Save Lives by Donating Plasma

COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by the recently discovered coronavirus. The COVID-19 virus spreads primarily through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The virus enters the body via nose, mouth and eyes. Some recent studies suggest that virus may be airborne and can be spread through fine infected droplets that remain suspended in the air in closed air-conditioned environments of offices, AC cabs-buses, shopping malls and theatres due to absence of cross-ventilation, even when you are not in direct contact with an infected person. Once a person recovers, it’s time to give back.

What is Plasma Therapy?

The therapy aims at using antibodies from the blood of a recovered COVID-19 patient to treat those critically infected by the virus. Plasma is a blood component that contains virus-fighting antibodies. It is like blood donation, however, in the same plasma gets separated from the blood and the remaining blood will be transferred back to your body resulting in zero blood loss. The procedure is completely harmless and the donor does not experience any pain, sickness or dizziness.

What is Convalescent Plasma?

Convalescent plasma is the liquid part of blood that is collected from patients who have recovered from the novel coronavirus disease, COVID19, caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2. COVID-19 patients develop antibodies in the blood against the virus. Antibodies are proteins that might help fight the infection.

Who is eligible to donate Convalescent Plasma

You can donate plasma if you are:

Between 18-60 years of age and for women, she should be above 18 years of age and should never have been pregnant.

Weigh more 50 kgs.

Previously confirmed positive for COVID-19 by a laboratory test.

Recovered form documented infection of COVID-19 and have been symptom free for at least 14 days.

Found negative for all pre donation testing for relevant transfusion transmitted infections.

Meeting all other blood donation criteria.

How can I donate Plasma?

For donation, reach out to Blood Bank at Medanta Hospital

References:

• Ministry of Health & Family Welfare Guidelines

• WHO guidebook for Support for Rehabilitation Self-Management after COVID19- Related Illness

• US- Centre for disease Control (CDC)

