Though the lockdown forced people to say goodbye to their favourite restaurants, cafes, and even the local chai ki tapri, it also made them bring out their inner chef. This happened especially in the initial days, when most companies had resorted to work-from-home or no work at all, and many had free time for the first time in ages. Add to that, the ubiquity of social media’s influence on people’s decision making, being a foodie soon was no longer just a passive activity of consuming someone else’s creation.

Cooking became like fashion, following social media trends and then posting it online. Here are five recipes that went viral during the lockdown:

1. Dalgona Coffee: This coffee invented in the west (which Indians soon realised was our very own feti hui coffee) was suddenly all over the internet. You couldn’t log into Instagram without one of your friends or celebrities and influencers posting this ridiculously time-consuming coffee recipe. Though it’s popularity may have less to do with taste, but how aesthetic it looked on the ‘gram.

2. Pani Puri: According to Google, pani puri recipe was one of the most searched phrases in India during the lockdown in April. Even without the lockdown, pani puri has been one of the reigning Indian street foods. With the sudden lockdown and pandemic, people were separated from their much-loved delight and resorted to making it themselves. Add in the benefit of Instagram trend to keep you active, it was a nice distraction from the stressful world.

3. Bread: While things like bread, milk, and other essential food items were available in the market even during the lockdown, it didn’t stop the Instagrammers from making #homemadebread a trend. Maybe it was the satisfaction of creating such a basic necessity on your own, or the wish to follow a social media trend which made it so popular – either ways, the lockdown turned even the most kitchenphobes into decent cooks and bakers. Banana bread was another variation that became popular during the lockdown.

4. Momos: It wouldn’t be unfair to say that Delhiites (and most North Indians) are addicted to momos. The North-eastern dumpling is a fuel for those walking down streets in search of the next delicious and spicy meal. But, like all good things, COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown took away this delicious treat away from its fans. Far from being deterred, people made it an Instagram and Twitter challenge to make momos at home.

5. Samosa: Indians love snacking but with all the neighbourhood samosa wale halwai closed down, where would one go to satisfy those fried-carb cravings? Well, in their own kitchen! Though many families have been making it for a long time, it was certainly a first in many kitchens during this lockdown.

6. Chocolate Cake: In May’s list of most searched recipes on Google, cake was in the top ten. Though bakeries making essentials like bread were functional, the other kind of bakeries with such decadent delights were shut down. But nothing can come between a dessert-lover’s desire for chocolate cake, as evidenced by the surge in the search for its recipe during the lockdown.