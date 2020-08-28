Rebel Wilson Stuns Internet with Her Post Weight Loss Pic

Actress Rebel Wilson decided to dedicate the year 2020 to health and fitness. She pledged to take care of her weight this year and her latest Instagram update dictates that she has already succeeded in the cause. Rebel stunned everyone, including her celeb friends, with her latest picture on social media.

Showing off the transformed body with a fit physique, she revealed about raising some money for a charity. The Australian actress can be seen wearing a tight, navy blue wrap-around dress, matching perfectly with wavy hairs.

Octavia Spencer commented, “Werk. You delicious babe!!” Ruby Rose couldn’t take her eyes off the picture, as she wrote, “If I could like this picture numerous time I would,” adding, “MY GOD WOMAN.”

The picture received eight lakh likes, leaving netizens completely spellbound with the body transformation. A user wrote, “Can’t get over your body transformation. You look fabulous although you always did.”

In an interview to The Sun in June, Rebel spoke about her work and health. She revealed her weight loss journey and how many difficulties she faced. “I turned 40 as well in March and so I thought, this is gonna be it. This is going to be the year for me to just concentrate on the health benefits,” she said.

The actress tried numerous ways to keep her weight and health in check. Most importantly, she gave up overeating and prepared herself mentally to get into the new slim body.