Raveena Tandon’s Epic Throwback Moments with Clint Eastwood, Al Pacino and Jackie Chan

Ranveena Tandon took to social media to treat her Instagram family with epic throwback moments from the time she caught up with Hollywood legends Al Pacino, Clint Eastwood and action star Jackie Chan and posed with them for candid pictures.

Her throwback album also includes pics with Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Dalai Lama. She captioned her post, “My #fangirlmoments the only people in the world, I’ve ever asked for a picture with (sic).”

Raveena has shared screen space with Amitabh in several films such as Insaniyat, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Aks. Currently, Raveena is gearing up for the release of her digital debut Aranyak and the upcoming film KGF Chapter 2 with Yash and Sanjay Dutt. The Rohan Sippy-created web series Aranyak marks Raveena’s entry into the OTT space, and co-stars Parambrata Chattopadhyay. The crime drama narrates the story of two cops who are on a mission to find a missing tourist and revive the myth of a bloodthirsty entity in the forest.

An intriguing first look of the web series was revealed recently at Netflix global fan event and shows Raveena dressed as a cop searching for clues for apparent disappearance of people inside a jungle. Ashutosh Rana and Parambrata and also seen in the first footage of the Netflix original.

As for KGF: Chapter 2, it marks her entry in the Kannada film industry. The movie has been delayed several times during the pandemic and is set for April release. It is directed by Prashanth Neel and features Sanjay Dutt as antagonist Adheera.

