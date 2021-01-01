Raveena Tandon Raises Toast to 2021 with Family, Clarifies that Glasses Contain Non-alcoholic Juice

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon on Friday shared new year wishes for her social media followers and fans. Raveena shared a Boomerang video on Instagram where she along with her family marks the new year 2021 by raising a toast.

Raveena’s children Rasha and Ranbir were part of the toast as well, and so the actress clarified that they were consuming non-alcoholic juice.

“Cheers to a Happy New Year ! From all of us to all of you ! Have a blessed New Year , May Ishwar keep you all Healthy Happy and Safe .( disclaimer-non alcoholic juice was used in glasses to toast),” the actress wrote.

In a separate post on New Year’s Eve, Raveena stressed on the importance of expressing gratitude for what we have got in life.

“Especially during this stressful year, it’s important to reflect on all of the blessings you have. Gratitude is something that we should be able to express on any occasion — no matter how big or small. So keeping in mind that we have had so much sorrow and losses, we should thank those who in the line of duty gave us all that they had. As this last night of 2020 passes, I wish the new dawn to bring love peace, health and happiness to all. May Ishwar bring prosperity and health to all. Om Namoh Shivaye. Jai Sai Baba,” Raveena shared.