Raveena Tandon Meets Govinda, Calls it ‘Grand Reunion’

Actress Raveena Tandon shared some pictures on social media as she got together with Govinda for shoot. It was unclear as to which project they shot for.

Raveena shares some happy pictures with co-star of many hit comedy films Govinda. They looked elated on meeting each other.

As soon as she posted the photos and a glimpse of their project, many of Raveena and Govinda’s fans and friends dropped comments expressing how they are eagerly waiting for them to finally be together on screen again. Govinda is currently a judge on Dance Bangla Dance alongside Bengali stars Jeet and Subhashree. The show premiered on May 22. The show is hosted by Bengali actors Ankush and Vikram Chatterjee. The participants are put under the tutelage of gurus Om Sahani, Devlina Kumar, Rimjhim Mitra and Soumili Biswas. Dance Bangla Dance 11 airs on Zee Bangla.

Meanwhile, Raveena currently awaits the release of her upcoming film KGF: Chapter 2. The film stars Kannada star Yash and Sanjay Dutt. The actress will also make her OTT debut soon in the series Aranyak.

