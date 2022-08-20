Rashmika Mandanna Impresses All As She Repeats Her Rs 1.2 Lakh Outfit

Rashmika Mandanna is everyone’s favourite for a reason. Over a period of time, the actress has not only impressed all with her acting skills but also with her simplicity and down-to-earth nature too. She has now given netizens another reason to love her.

While it is a general perception that celebrities do not repeat outfits, Rashmika Mandanna has broken the stereotype. Recently, Pushpa: The Rise fame repeated her expensive Gucci top only a few days after wearing it. With this, Rashmika has sent out a simple message – that it is perfectly normal to re-wear expensive clothes, and one should not make a big deal out of it.

The actress was spotted in a Rs 1.2 lakh white Gucci top and black high-waist pants. She wore a black mask, sported a grey Tommy Hilfiger cap, and paired the outfit with acrylic heels. The overall look gave very comfortable vibes as the actress looked refreshingly beautiful. The ‘Srivalli’ was clicked interacting with the paparazzi.

Even on her official Instagram handle, Rashmika has shared pictures in the same outfit on different occasions.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna has also been making headlines for a long time now due to her rumoured relationship with Vijay Deverakonda. Recently, the Pushpa actress mentioned that while fans are curious about her bond with Vijay, she sometimes wants to remind people that she’s working on five movies and all they are bothered about is her personal life. “Sometimes, I am like, ‘Arrey yaar, I am doing five films a year but you are still coming and asking me, ‘Who are you dating?’” she told Hindustan Times.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the Telugu movie Sita Raman as Afreen. She now has a host of films in her kitty including three Hindi films, one Tamil, and one Telugu film. She will make her Bollywood debut along with Amitabh Bachchan in the movie Goodbye. Besides this, Rashmika will also be seen in Mission Majnu and Animals. She will also be seen in the sequel of Pushpa along with Allu Arjun.

