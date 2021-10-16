Ranveer Singh Reveals Deepika Padukone Sent Him Flowers and Handwritten Note to Wish Him Luck For ‘The Big Picture’

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh, who made his television debut with The Big Picture recently revealed that his wife, actress Deepika Padukone sent him a hand-written note and flowers to wish him luck on the venture. Deepika and Ranveer are one of the most-loved couples in Bollywood and fans always enjoy their displays of affection for one another. Ranveer also revealed that she gave him constructive criticism and helped him prepare for the show.

Talking to ETimes, Ranveer said, “On my first day, I was nervous and excited. Deepika sent me flowers and a handwritten note to wish me the very best for the show.”

He further added, “Deepika always has constructive criticism for me, which I take very positively. I showed her my mock sessions, she gave me some tips and raised some very good points. I noted those points and imbibed them. I am really grateful that I have a sharp wife as a partner, who enhances my work through her constructive criticism.”

On the work front, she will be starring with Ranveer in ’83. The film directed by Kabir Khan chronicles the Indian national cricket team’s World Cup victory in 1983. Ranveer plays Kapil Dev, while Deepika plays his wife, Romi Bhatia Dev. Ranveer also has multiple projects in his kitty, including Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.

Deepika also has a Shakun Batra’s untitled movie in her kitty in which she will be seen with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter in which she will star opposite Hrithik Roshan. The star will also be reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan which will also star John Abraham in the lead role. She also has the Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.

