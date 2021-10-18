Ranveer Singh Makes a Stylish Appearance at the Airport in Gucci Activewear

Ranveer Singh has been keeping it stylish and comfy in his recent outings, and he did it again as he was spotted in Gucci activewear at the Mumbai airport with his mother as they returned to Mumbai from Dubai.

In the photos, we can see the Sooryavanshi actor wearing a brown Gucci tracksuit with white sneakers. Ranveer added a cool matching scarf-cum-mask and sunglasses to complete his airport look. On the other hand, Ranveer’s mother Anju Bhavnani walked behind him. She was seen clad in an animal print shirt with jeans. She was also seen carrying a huge LV handbag as she joined Ranveer to head home, Pinkvilla reported.

Ranveer’s TV debut The Big Picture has also started airing on Colors TV over the weekend. Besides improving the general knowledge of viewers, the show also promises loads of entertainment filled with wonderful moments. Dubbed as a ‘unique quiz show’, The Big Picture will feature contestants from varied backgrounds trying to answer a series of picture-based questions.

In the show first episode, Ranveer shared some details about his personal life. The 36-year-old actor has opened up about his plans to start a family with his wife, actress Deepika Padukone. Ranveer also revealed that he has even shortlisted a few baby names. Ranveer made the remarks while chatting with contestant Abhay Singh from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, who won Rs 20 lakh at the end of the show.

He said, “Jaisa ki aap log jante hai meri shaadi ho gayi hai aur ab 2-3 saal me bacche bhi honge. Bhaisaab, aapki bhabhi (Deepika Padukone) itni cute baby thi na. Mai to roz uski baby photos dekhta hoon aur kehta hoon ek aisi de de mujhe toh bus meri life set ho jaye (As you know I am married and may have kids in the next 2-3 years. Your sister-in-law was such a cute baby. I see her baby photos every day and tell her, ‘Give me a baby like this and my life will be set’).”

