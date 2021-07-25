Ranveer Singh Gives MS Dhoni the Biggest Hug as They Play Football Together

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh and former Indian national cricket team skipper MS Dhoni were spotted playing football at a stadium in Mumbai. Both the celebrities are a part of the All Stars Football Club, which holds matches to collect income for charity while promoting the game of football in India. Many members of Bollywood as well as cricket players participate in matches held by the club.

On Sunday, Ranveer was photographed giving Dhoni a big hug after practice. In the picture, they are seen wearing neon green jerseys, along with the rest of the team members. Ranveer can be spotted wearing his hair up in a ponytail.

Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani also shared videos of Ranveer Singh greeting all his team members. In the video, there is a glimpse of Saif Ali Khan’s elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan. “#msdhoni #ranveersingh and #ibrahimalikhan today at the friendly soccer match,” Bhayani captioned the video.

He also shared a video of the cricketer entering the stadium. The paparazzi can be heard urging Dhoni to pose for them. Cricketer Shreyas Iyer was also spotted in the video.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will soon be seen in Kabir Khan’s film 83. He will be seen essaying the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in the sports drama. The movie is based on the 1983 cricket world cup victory of the Indian cricket team. He also has Diyang Thakkar’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus in the pipeline.

