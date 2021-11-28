Ranveer Singh and Team Emerges as Victorious in New 83 Poster, Take a Look

Ahead of the trailer release of 83, Ranveer Singh unveiled a new poster of the film that see him as team India’s captain, emerging victorious after their match. The film, starring Ranveer Singh, chronicles the Indian cricket team’s first World Cup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev in 1983 when they defeated West Indies in the final. The new poster conveys the vibe of the film perfectly.

Sharing it, he wrote, “Like people says, taste the success once… tongue want more.”

– Kapil Dev, 1983 2 Days To #83Trailer. 83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Also in 3D. #ThisIs83″

The trailer releases in two days.

The first teaser of the Kabir Khan directorial was released recently. In the one-minute black-and-white teaser, we see actor-singer Hardy Sandhu, who is playing Madan Lal, bowling to an actor (portraying Vivian Richards). The video ends with a visual of Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, taking the catch (almost). Kapil Dev’s catch dismissed Viv Richards, cementing India’s position in world cricket.

83 is now scheduled to release theatrically on December 24. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The big-budget, multi-starrer movie was one of the first projects which was pushed — from its original April 2020 release — due to COVID-19 outbreak.

The makers had announced a fresh date of June 4, 2021, which was again pushed due to the second wave of the pandemic. It also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiva, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepika Padukone. The film is produced by Kabir Khan, Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri and presented by Reliance Entertainment.

