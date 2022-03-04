Randeep Hooda Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery, Waves At Paparazzi As He Gets Discharged From Hospital

Randeep Hooda has been discharged from the hospital after a successful knee surgery. The actor was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital. On Friday, the actor was spotted stepping out of the hospital, as he walked along with a walker. Hooda wore a red t-shirt paired with shorts as he waved at the paparazzi.

Earlier today, Randeep Hooda also took to his official Instagram account and dropped a picture from the hospital along with a hilarious caption. “Chot toh ghutne pe lagi hai par kuch yaad kyu nahi aa raa (My knee got injured, but why am I unable to recall anything),” he wrote and dropped a laughing emoji.

For the unversed, Randeep Hooda was admitted on March 1 in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital. This after, the actor injured himself on the sets of Inspector Avinash while he was shooting for an action sequence along with his co-star Amit Sial. However, Hooda made sure that he gets treatment only after completing the sequence. It is now that he is getting the knee operated on after fulfilling his work commitment.

This was the same knee that the actor injured while filming an action sequence for Salman Khan starrer Radhe in the year 2021.

On the work front, Randeep has an interesting lineup ahead. He recently revealed his first look from his upcoming Netflix original CAT. “Where do you go when there’s nowhere to hide? I couldn’t be more excited to announce #CAT, where drugs, deceit and danger come together to unravel chaos. Coming soon on @netflix_in,” he had written while sharing the poster. This is not all, Randeep will also be seen opposite Ileana D’Cruz, in his upcoming movie Tera Kya Hoga Lovely. In addition to this, Randeep is also engaged in Inspector Avinash, which will be released on an OTT platform soon.

We wish a speedy recovery to the talented and versatile actor.

