Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Shamshera Trailer Launched, Bhushan Kumar Gifts Kartik Aaryan Swanky Car Worth 4.7 Crores

The trailer of Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor starrer Shamshera was released today. Directed by Karan Malhotra, it would mark Ranbir’s debut in double role, where he would play both the father and the son. The film, set in the 1870s, will be hitting theatres on 22nd July.

Also read: Shamshera Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor Is Here With His Never Seen Before Rugged Avatar – Are You Excited?

To celebrate Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s success, producer Bhushan Kumar gifted Kartik Aaryan a swanky car worth Rs. 4.7 crores. It is also India’s first GT, a posh Orange McLaren. The actor said, “Chinese khaane ke liye nayi table gift mil gayi Mehnat ka phal meetha hota hai suna tha..Itna bada hoga nahi pata tha ❤️ India’s 1st McLaren Gt Agla gift Private jet sir.”

Also read: As Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Inches Close To Rs 185 Cr, Kartik Aaryan Gets a Luxurious Car As a Gift

Ranbir Kapoor, during the trailer launch of Shamshera, opened up about his marriage with alia Bhatt. Addressing the press, he said, “I used to say, in my movies, that ‘Shaadi is daal chawal for 50 saal till you die. Life mein thoda bahut tangdi kabab, kheema pao, hakka noodle hona chahiye.’ But boss, zindagi ke tajurbe ke baad, daal chawal hi best hai. Mere life mein jo Alia hai, wo daal chawal with tadka hai, achaar hai, kaanda hai, sab kuch hai. So I couldn’t have asked for a better partner in my life.”

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor Says Alia Bhatt Is His Daal Chawal With Tadka For The Rest Of His Life

K-pop icons BTS, the newly appointed ambassadors for Busan’s World Expo 2030 bid, announced that the group would hold the Global Busan Concert to support the nation’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan Metropolitan City. HYBE’s Chairman Bang Si-Hyuk and CEO Park Jiwon, and Mayor of Busan Metropolitan City Park Heong-joon signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) this morning at the Busan Metropolitan City Hall to promote Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030.

Also read: BTS to Hold Global Concert to Bring the World Expo 2030 to Busan, Hybe Signs MoU

Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s song SYL has been released on his official YouTube channel. The song, which was recorded weeks before his untimely demise, has left people overwhelmed. In less than 24 hours of its release, the song has grossed over fifteen million views on YouTube. SYL was composed, written, and sung by the late singer himself.

Also read: Sidhu Moose Wala’s First Song After His Death Titled ‘SYL’ Released, Leaves Fans Emotional

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.