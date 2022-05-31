Ranbir Kapoor Makes Style Statement in White Kurta, Fan Says ‘Only He Can Look This Hot in Morning’

Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor was clicked Tuesday morning at a private terminal in Mumbai with his filmmaker friend Ayan Mukherji and fans can’t stop gushing over his looks. The actor made a style statement with an all-white outfit and also twinned with Mukherji. Ranbir was seen wearing a white kurta which he paired with a pyjama of the same colour. He completed his looks with cool shades and brown shoes.

Ranbir and Ayan have collaborated before and the actor will next be seen in the director’s upcoming film, Brahmastra. They are reportedly headed to Visakhapatnam for their next film.

As soon as the video was shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, fans took to the comment section to gush over Ranbir. One user wrote, “Temperature is hot and ik the reason ” while another said, “Yesss only he can look this hot in morning .” Another fan also called him a vision in white.

Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Ayan’s Brahmastra which also stars Alia Bhatt in the lead. This will be Alia and Ranbir’s first film ever. The actor couple got married in April this year after dating for almost 5 years. The wedding was an intimate affair which took place in Ranbir’s Vastu apartment and was attended by their close friends and family members.

Alia is currently working on her Hollywood debut project.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is busy with the shoot of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. This film will see Ranbir opposite Rashmike Mandanna for the first time. Apart from Animal and Brahmastra, he also has Shamshera in the pipeline and Luv Ranjan’s next. Luv Ranjan’s film also stars Shraddha Kapoor opposite Ranbir.

