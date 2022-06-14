Ranbir Kapoor Is Super Excited For Brahmastra Trailer; BTS Announce Hiatus at Festa Dinner

A day ahead of the Brahmastra trailer release, Ranbir Kapoor talked about how it will be a very special day tomorrow because he has been eagerly waiting to know how the audience will react to the film’s trailer. Ranbir, who is not on social media, dropped a video via his mother Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram handle and explained how everyone has worked hard to make this movie. He also requested his fans to drop their views in the comment section after watching the trailer on Wednesday and mentioned that he will be reading them all.

BTS ARMYs were left emotional on Tuesday after their favourite K-pop group announced during Festa dinner that they are going on a hiatus as a band. The band members Jin, Jimin, RM, J-Hope, Suga, V and Jungkook gathered for a pre-recorded dinner that was premiered live on YouTube a day after their 9th anniversary. Later during the session, the band insisted they need to take a break to find their voice and direction again. During this break time, the group members will be working on their individual projects.

Rhea Chakraborty took to social media on Tuesday to in remembering Sushant Singh Rajput on his second death anniversary. The actress shared some unseen pictures with the late actor and talked about how she misses him every day. For the unversed, Rhea and Sushant were dating before his sudden demise. The actress was accused of abetment to suicide and siphoning off of late actor’s money by SSR’s family after his death.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was reportedly rushed to a hospital recently in Hyderabad after she complained of uneasiness on the sets of her upcoming movie Project K. As reported by Indiatoday.in, Deepika was immediately taken to a hospital in the city where she was checked by the doctors. She is fine now and has resumed shooting for Project K.

Actor and DJ Siddhanth Kapoor was interrogated by Bengaluru police on Tuesday. After being grilled by the cops at the city’s Ulsoor police station, Siddhant issued a statement mentioning he is cooperating with the investigation. “I was at the hotel and there was an investigation going on. I have been cooperating. The Bangalore police have been really good, they are doing a great job. They should continue what they are doing to save many lives,” he said. Siddhanth was arrested on Monday for alleged consumption of drugs in Bengaluru. However, he was granted bail on the same day.

