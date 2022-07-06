Ranbir Kapoor Goes Bare-Chested For Shamshera Photoshoot; Alia Bhatt’s Darlings Teaser Is Here

Dad-to-be Ranbir Kapoor is setting the internet on fire with his latest photoshoot for his upcoming movie Shamshera. In the hottest ever clicks, Ranbir can be seen posing with Vaani Kapoor and needless to say, the duo looks sizzling hot. While Vaani wore a black dress with a plunging neckline, Ranbir ditched his shirt for a red suit. Shamshera will be released on the 22nd of this month.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor Goes Bare-Chested For Sizzling Photoshoot with Shamshera Co-Star Vaani Kapoor

The Darlings teaser is out and it looks promising! The Netflix film stars Alia Bhatt in a never-before-seen avatar with Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in tow. The teaser sets the tone of the film and opens with Alia narrating a tale about a frog and a scorpion while a series of events play out on the screen. Darlings is Alia’s first home production and is co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. It will be released on August 5.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah Switch On Dark Mode With Vijay Varma, Roshan Mathew In Darlings Teaser

If recent reports are to be believed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. As per a recent report by Peepingmoon, Samantha has signed her debut Hindi movie with Ayushmann. Reportedly, the film will be ‘unique and intriguing’ with a dose of ‘humour and suspense’. The source cited by the entertainment portal claimed that while the paperwork to get Samantha on board is done, her shooting dates are now being discussed. However, there is no official announcement about this so far.

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Make Her Bollywood Debut Opposite Ayushmann Khurrana?

Television actress Chhavi Mittal has been quite vocal about her cancer treatment. However, recently a social media user commented on Mittal’s post and accused her of ‘publicising’ her condition for gaining “sympathy and PR.” Sharing the screenshot on Instagram, the actress expressed disappointment and talked about how difficult her journey of surviving cancer had been. Mittal further mentioned that she did not choose cancer but cancer chose her. The actress also shared that the emotional trauma a cancer survivor has to experience cannot be expressed in words or gestures.

ALSO READ: Chhavi Mittal Slams Troll Who Accused Her of Seeking Sympathy: ‘I Didn’t Choose Cancer, It Chose Me’

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who worked with Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut in the 2017 film Simran, termed it a ‘massive mistake’ in one of his recent interviews. The Scam 1992 director said that she is a talented actor but has limited herself by making films about herself. “Edit nahi takeover kia tha usne,” Mehta told Mashable India. Earlier, the filmmaker had talked about disowning the film and the writer Apurva Asrani had gone on to say that Kangana had taken over as the director of the film after Hansal quit.

ALSO READ: Hansal Mehta Opens Up About Working With Kangana Ranaut, Calls It a ‘Massive Mistake’

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.