Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor’s Pic From Animal Leaks, Duo Shoots Film in Saif Ali Khan’s Pataudi Palace

A picture from the shoot of Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming film Animal has leaked online. While the picture doesn’t feature the Dear Comrade star, it shows Ranbir and Anil Kapoor filming the movie at the Pataudi Palace. Yes, you read it right, Sharmila Tagore-Saif Ali Khan’s gorgeous family house is doubling up as a shoot location yet again and this time, for Kareena Kapoor Khan’s cousin.

In the picture, Ranbir Kapoor sports a clean-shaven look, wearing a black-on-black outfit. The actor holds a bowl in one hand and a snack in another. On his right stood Anil, twinning with Ranbir in black. The picture was shared by makeup artist Anam Khan.

It seems like team Animal is making the Pataudi Palace their home for a few days. For the unversed, the royal property located in the outskirts of New Delhi has often been a shooting location for films and series. These include Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta’s blockbuster film Veer Zaara and Saif’s series Tandav.

As for Animal, the film is directed by Kabir Singh fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga. A portion of the film was shot in Himachal Pradesh earlier this summer. Ranbir had dived into the shoot of the film soon after he and Alia Bhatt tied the knot, in April. Pictures of the actors from the schedule in the mountains had leaked at the time.

Animal marks Rashmika’s third Bollywood film. Previously, the film was to star Parineeti Chopra in the lead. However, the actress had to back out and that is when the role was offered to Rashmika.

Animal will mark Ranbir’s first collaboration with Rashmika and Vanga. Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar and Murad Khetani. Ranbir was last seen in Shamshera and has Brahmastra Part One in the pipeline for release.

