Ranbir-Alia’s Wedding Confirmed; Shahid Kapoor Talks About Jersey and KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Clash

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding is one of the most awaited ones. While several reports regarding the same are already making headlines, Alia’s uncle Robin Bhatt confirmed to IndiaToday.in that the much-awaited wedding will take place on April 14. He further added that the Mehendi ceremony will happen a day before i.e on April 13. Alia’s uncle has also confirmed to the news portal that the couple will exchange vows at RK’s Bandra home, Vastu.

During a recent press conference in New Delhi, Shahid Kapoor talked about Jersey clashing with Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 at the box office. The actor mentioned that there is nothing new in big movies releasing on the same day and added that it is a business call that the makers take. “From the last many years, several big movies clashed at the box office starting with Lagaan and Gadar which were released on the same day. This is a business call because there are several screens in a theatre. People visit theatres when it’s a holiday or a long weekend because they have time,” Shahid said.

During a recent interview, Sanjay Dutt was asked if he was okay with starring in romantic roles with younger actresses. The actor insisted that one has to come to terms with their age. When the interviewer stated that people do not like to play their real ages in movies, Dutt clapped back with, “Arrey ab hai to thodi main Alia Bhatt ke sath romance karunga. (I cannot be romancing Alia Bhatt at this age). Ya so I mean it’s like that, you got to move on.”

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Chaudhary became proud parents to a baby girl on Sunday. Days after, Debina has now revealed that she and her husband cried a lot after they saw their baby girl for the first time. “It was funny that Gurmeet and I cried so much when we saw her for the first time. The happy tears just wouldn’t stop,” the actress told ETimes.

Vijay Deverakonda took to Twitter and dropped an adorable picture to send birthday love to his father. In the picture, which takes us inside the actor’s house, Vijay and his brother can be seen hugging their father. Vijay also penned a heartwarming note and wished his father a ‘Happy 60th Birthday’.

