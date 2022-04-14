Ranbir-Alia Wedding: Mahesh Bhatt Writes Groom and Bride’s Name On His Hands

This is the day India was eagerly waiting for! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are officially married now. The two actors tied the knot on April 14 in Mumbai. The much-awaited wedding ceremony was held at Ranbir’s Vastu residence in presence of their family and close friends. From Karan Johar to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Ayan Mukerji several celebrities were snapped by the paparazzi as they reached the wedding venue. While social media is flooded with pictures related to Ranbir and Alia’s wedding, one video that is now melting hearts is that of the bride’s father Mahesh Bhatt.

A video of Mahesh Bhatt has surfaced online in which it can be seen that the filmmaker has Ranbir and Alia’s names written on his hands with mehendi. While the groom’s name is written on his left palm along with a heart, Alia’s name is written on his right hand.

The gesture is winning hearts on social media. “This is the cutest thing I saw today,” one of the netizens wrote. Another social media user commented, “This is so sweet.”

Meanwhile, in an interview with India Today, choreographer Rajendra Singh was asked if he was approached to choreograph for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s reception. To this, he said, “Reception hain hi nahi (There is no reception). No, there’s nothing happening.” Not just this, but Shammi Kapoor’s wife Neila Devi also shared her thoughts on Ranbir and Alia’s wedding. “My husband too loved him. We are very close to him. He is very respectful. He is very humble and lovable. I have met Alia a few times and I could tell that she is a wonderful girl. I wish Ranbir and her a very happy journey together in their marital life,” she told ETimes.

