Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Administered Covid-19 Vaccine

Telugu actor Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela has been administered the coronavirus vaccine. She took to social media to share some pictures from the hospital where she took the hot.

Alongside the images, she wrote, “I really felt proud getting vaccinated. This one huge leap in the positive direction towards dealing with the trauma 2020 has caused us. I encourage our fellow frontline workers to come forward to take the vaccine. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE, its safe ! Our government is doing a fantastic job & we as a nation must fight this pandemic together. I practically live in the hospital & now it’s my temple. Let’s stay safe and help heal our nation (sic).”

Earlier, Ram Charan had tested positive for Covid-19 but recovered from the infection.