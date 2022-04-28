Ram Charan Mobbed By Lakhs of Enthusiastic Fans During Temple Visit Ahead of Acharya Release; Watch

Ahead of the release of his upcoming film Acharya, Telugu star Ram Charan visited Kanakadurgamma Temple in Vijayawada to offer prayers. The actor was followed by throngs of fans as he made his visit to the temple. Son of Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi, Ram takes up Ayyappa Deeksha every year and he did the same this year soon after the release of his latest movie RRR.

Dressed in all-black attire and walking bare feet, the actor was surrounded by his security team while fans tried to catch a glimpse of the actor. A video of the trip shared by paparazzi on Instagram shows how Ram visited the temple and maintained his calm as overwhelmed fans screamed his name. The actor waved at his fans as he and director Koratala Siva visited Kanakadurgamma Temple to offer prayers before Acharya’s release on April 29.

Ram’s upcoming movie marks his first collaboration with his father and megastar Chiranjeevi. The movie also stars Sonu Sood and Pooja Hedge in pivotal roles. Promotions for the movie started earlier this week. On Tuesday, Chiranjeevi, Ram, and Pooja were spotted in Hyderabad as they promoted the movie. The film’s pre-release event was also held last weekend where, RRR director SS Rajamouli was also in attendance.

Acharya is a social-political drama starring the real life father-son duo Chiranjeevi and Ram. The trailer of the movie hints that the movie narrates the story of a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer played by Chiranjeevi. The 66-year-old Tollywood star’s character in the movie cannot tolerate corruption going on around him and decides to fight against the Endowments Department.

The music score for the movie has been provided by Mani Sharma, while the cinematography has been performed by Tirru. The action drama has been produced by Konidela Production Company in association with Matinee Entertainment.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.