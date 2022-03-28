Ram Charan, Jr NTR’s RRR Crosses Rs 350 Crore Worldwide; Yash, Sanjay Dutt Redefine War and Violence in KGF Chapter 2 Trailer

SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR was released on March 25 and has created havoc at the box office. The film is getting immense love from both, the audience and the critics. The film has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters India has ever seen. While RRR earned Rs 223 crore worldwide on its opening day, its total collection jumped to over Rs 350 crore worldwide on Saturday.

The makers of this year’s much-awaited film KGF 2 dropped its trailer and it has already set the expectation high for its April 14 release. In the sequel, superstar Yash will reprise his role as Rocky, Sanjay Dutt stars as Adheera, Rocky’s nemesis. Raveena Tandon will be seen playing the role of Ramika Sen, a powerful political leader.

The Oscars 2022 is all set to begin in a few hours and the entire world is eagerly waiting to see who would emerge as the winners. But before the main event, the Academy had organised several pre-events, that was attended by actors from all over the world. One of those galas was South Asia’s excellency. The gala was co-hosted by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mindy Kaling, and Kumail Nanjiani, among others, and the event honoured this year’s Oscar Nominees from South Asian communities. It was attended by stars such as Riz Ahmed, Aziz Ansari, Lilly Singh, Kal Penn and Poorna Jagannathan. This year, Swara Bhasker also attended the event.

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma penned a heartwarming note for the Indian Women’s cricket team after their loss in the ICC Women’s World Cup. She took to her Instagram Story section to write, “The result did not go our way and was heartbreaking but what an exciting, enthralling match you fought right till the end girls. You will always have our never-ending support and belief.”

Blackpink’s maknae Lisa, on March 25 was clicked hanging out with actor Austin Butler CELINE’s director of couture and events Peter Utz in Paris. As soon as the picture went viral, the band’s fans, BLINKs, took to social media to comment that this is the most random thing they have witnessed this year. The trio was seen walking in the streets of Paris. The singer was wearing an oversized shirt which she paired with baggy jeans.

