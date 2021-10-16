Ram Charan Joins Hands With K.G.F. Director Prashanth Neel for His Next Project

Telugu star Ram Charan is currently shooting for an untitled political drama with director Shankar. He also has projects like SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Acharya with Koratala Siva. The 36-year-old has now brought another good news to his fans. He has joined hands with K.G.F director Prasanth Neel for his next project. Ram Charan recently hosted Prashanth at his residence where his father Chiranjeevi was also present. Both of them shared pictures from the “warm” and “wonderful” evening.

“Met a legend, and another in the making. Thank you Ram Charan for hosting us, had a wonderful evening. Meeting Chireenjavi Garu Chiranjeevi was a childhood dream come true,” the K.G.F. director tweeted while sharing a picture with Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi.

Ram Charan also reciprocated the love by sharing a couple of pictures from the meeting. “A warm evening with memorable conversation. Was a pleasure having you over Prashanth Neel,” tweeted Ram Charan. Both Ram Charan and Prashanth, in their tweets, tagged DVV Entertainment, which will be bankrolling the project.

Prashanth is currently busy working with another Telugu star, Prabhas, on Salaar. His sequel to K.G.F. is also ready for release. After several delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, makers have locked April 14, 2022, as the release date. K.G.F. is the highest-grossing Kannada film of all time and has helped fuel the buzz around the next one in the franchise.

Ram Charan, on the other hand, is starring in one of the most anticipated movies of next year. SS Rajamouli’s RRR, featuring Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt, will finally hit cinemas on January 7, 2022. After RRR, the 36-year-old will be seen with his father Chiranjeevi in the action drama Acharya. Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya stars Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde as female leads. The film is scheduled to release on February 4, 2022.

