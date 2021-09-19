Ram Charan Charms Fans in His Showman Avatar as He Becomes Disney+ Hotstar Ambassador

Ram Charan is one of the most influential stars of the South Indian film industry. The actor, who works predominantly in the Telugu film industry is often referred to as Mega Power star and has a huge fan-following. Recently the actor made his fans very happy as he shared a unique video on his social media accounts. Ram Charan shared a video where he could be seen turning into a showman to announce that he is the ambassador of the OTT platform Diney+ Hostar.

In the video, Ram Charan can be seen dressed in velvety blazer, golden vest and ivory pants, along with a top-hat and quirky glasses. The actor can be seen dancing and even rapping in the video. Fans also noticed a nod to his father, Mega Star Chiranjeevi in the video.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that the actor will be paid a whopping Rs 5-7 crore per year to be the brand ambassador of the platform. A source close to the development said, “This is a huge deal as it’s the first time that such a large OTT platform is collaborating with a superstar for the same. The numbers are also fixed at astonishingly high figures highlighting the power of brand Ram Charan. He has surpassed all boundaries in terms of reach with this association.”

Meanwhile, Ram Charan will be next seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR with Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. The magnum opus will be based on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively.

He will also be seen sharing the screen-space with his father Chiranjeevi in Acharya. Acharya is directed by Koratala Siva and also stars Pooja Hedge, Sonu Sood and Kajal Agarwal in lead roles. The film is produced jointly by Ram Charan’s Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments.

