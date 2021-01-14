Rakul Preet Singh Cycles on Her Way to the Film Set

Rakul Preet Singh is back on the set of MayDay after recovering from COVID-19. The actress who is quite active on social media took fitness goals a notch higher as she ditched her swanky car and cycled her way to the set.

The actress on Wednesday shared a video on Instagram where she can be seen enjoying the winter breeze on cycle. Rakul looks chic as she can be seen donning a red winter jacket which she paired with black trousers and a headgear. Sharing the video, she wrote that she is trying to do some time management as she does her workout by cycling 12kms, on the way to film set.

Rakul often gives her fans fitness goals by posting her pictures and videos from some tough workout sessions. The actress keeps trying new things to make her exercise sessions interesting. She does everything: be it yoga or resistance training or dumbbell bench press. Recently, she shared a picture of herself where the actress can be seen doing yoga with some amazing view in her background. Along with the pictures, she also put an inspiring caption which reads, “Flexibility is the key to stability” along with a red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Rakul will be seen playing the character of a co-pilot in MayDay. The film will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Angira Dhar in the lead roles. The film is expected to release by next year. Apart from this, the actress has a handful of interesting projects in her kitty. She will be next seen in Indra Kumar’s Thank God along with Ajay and Sidharth Malhotra in lead roles. Apart from these two, she also has Lakshya Anand’s directorial Attack with John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez, and Sardar & Grandson with Arjun Kapoor in her kitty.