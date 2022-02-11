Rakhi Sawant Says Ritesh Was Her Husband in Bigg Boss 15 But ‘We Are Friends Now’

In November last year, popular actor-dancer Rakhi Sawant entered Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card. And in a surprise move, her husband Ritesh Singh joined her on the reality show. However, a woman later claimed Ritesh was married to her. She further alleged that they have a child together, and even accused him of domestic violence when they were together. After being evicted from the show, Ritesh admitted that he was not divorced yet, but planning to file for it soon.

Now, Rakhi has opened up about her current relationship status with Ritesh. “I can’t say anything about it. We are friends now,” Rakhi told ETimes. When asked about their status inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, Rakhi simply replied, “Husband and wife.” She added, “Bahar nikalne ke baad we are friends. Acche dost hain. Certain legal matters have to be resolved, he’s doing that. Sabne kaha mera bhaade ka pati (Everyone said that I brought my husband on rent). Let people say anything. Bhaade ka toh bhaade ka. Usmein kya? Fingers crossed, sab kuch achcha hoga aage (Everything will be fine).”

Talking about whose elimination hurt her the most in Bigg Boss 15, Rakhi said, “My husband’s elimination. He came abroad leaving his work in Canada and Belgium. They should have given him breathing space to settle down; he was out in just 3 weeks.”

Earlier, refuting the claims that his wedding with Rakhi Sawant was made-up for Bigg Boss 15, Ritesh had told Indian Express.com, “Rakhi has a heart of gold. When I met her, I was at my lowest and she supported me wholeheartedly. I call her devi as she has given me a new lease of life. We both have accepted each other as husband-wife, and want to lead a happy married life. I really love her and want to sort everything so that we can enjoy our conjugal life once Bigg Boss 15 ends.”

