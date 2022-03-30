Rakhi Sawant Jokes About Flying the Plane in Viral Video; Co-Passengers Say ‘Nahi, ‘Aap Dhakka Dedena’

Rakhi Sawant is a true blue entertainer and is known to speak her heart out without any malice. She never misses an opportunity to amuse the audience with her talent, energy, and spirit. The actor, who recently took a flight, left her co-passengers in shock as she expressed her desire to fly the plane. Taking it to her Instagram account, the former Bigg Boss contestant dropped a video of her in-flight experience, in which she can be heard asking the passengers if they would be fine with her flying the plane to the destination. What followed was a hilarious and unanimous “no” from the co-passengers.

Rakhi said, “Guys, aaj main soch rahi thi yeh flight main chalau, main pilot banungi. Dosto kya bolte ho? (Today, I am thinking that I should become a pilot and fly this plane. Friends, what do you say?)” Rakhi’s permission was rejected with a unanimous reply, as all the co-passenger said, “Nahin (no).” Then Rakhi laughs and said that because everybody is saying no, so let’s leave it. In that very moment, a co-passenger responded to Rakhi and said, “Aap dhakka desakte ho. (If you want then you can push the plane). She then further joked, and said, “If you feel hot, just open the windows.”

Rakhi was accompanied by choreographer Rajeev Khinchi, who while sharing the post wrote, “Flight Main maccha babal! Meri Behen Rakhi Sawant wants to fly the plane! Passengers key hosh udd gaye!!” he ended his caption with a handful of laughing emoticons. Rakhi sported a neon t-shirt, which she paired with big blue sunglasses and yellow nail paints. Rakhi chose to tie her hair in a high ponytail. The actress had a blue colour neck pillow around her neck. Last month, the actress took to social media to announce her separation from her husband Ritesh Singh. Rakhi posted a statement on her Instagram handle to confirm her split.

