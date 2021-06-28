Rajkumar Hirani’s Social Comedy Starring Shah Rukh Khan to Roll from September 2021?

Shah Rukh Khan reportedly has Rajkumar Hirani’s film, co-starring Taapsee Pannu in the pipeline. The project will roll from September 2021 onwards and go on till January 2022. It is touted to be a social comedy set up against the backdrop of immigration. The team of the film is yet to confirm this news officially.

Although this will be for the first time that SRK and Taapsee will act together, this is definitely not their first collaboration altogether. The duo earlier worked together for ‘Badla’, starring Taapsee and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. The thriller was produced by Shah Rukh Khan under his banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

Meanwhile, fans are super excited for Siddharth Anand directed Pathan. The film will reportedly see the reunion of SRK and Deepika Padukone. DP, who debuted in Om Shanti Om opposite SRK, later re-teamed with him for films like Billu, Chennai Express and Happy New Year. Pathan will also star John Abraham.

Speaking of Taapsee Pannu, she looks forward to a bag full of films. The actress is simultaneously working on projects like Looop Lapeta, Do-Baara, Rashmi Rocket. She also recently announced another interesting project with Scam 1992 star Pratik Gandhi titled, Woh Ladki Hai Kahan. The investigative comedy film is said to have Taapsee in the role of a cop while Pratik as a brat.

