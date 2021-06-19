Rajinikanth Flies to US for Check-up, will Join Son-in-law Dhanush There: Report

Megastar Rajinikanth has headed to the US for a health check-up. The star and his wife Latha Rajinikanth were spotted at the Chennai International Airport on June 18 at midnight. He flew to the US via Doha. According to reports, this trip is to get the actor’s general health check-up done with his doctors in the US. The actor will spend a few weeks there and undergo a few tests.

Photos and a video of Rajinikanth and Latha at the airport are going viral on social media. They arrived in their car at the Chennai airport. The actor can be seen wearing a black T-shirt and grey pants for his travel, while Latha was spotted in a yellow saree, reported India Today.

He had earlier requested the central government to grant him permission t5o travel due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The green signal was given. He was said to be travelling on a special flight along with a few of his family members who are vaccinated.

Rajnikanth’s son-in-law and actor Dhanush is already in the US along with his wife and sons. He is shooting there for his Hollywood film. Dhanush will be staying with his father-in-law during his medical check-up to take care of him.

Rajinikanth was shooting for director Siruthai Siva’s Annaatthe before the second wave of coronavirus struck India. He is expected to resume shooting in July.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here