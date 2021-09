DC vs RR Live Score, IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals hope to keep winning momentum going, face Delhi Capitals

LIVE NOW

Stay with TOI to get IPL live score, scorecard, highlights and ball-by-ball score updates of IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals

THE TIMES OF INDIA | Sep 25, 2021, 14:33:31 IST