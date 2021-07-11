Raising Awareness About Health Amid COVID-19

World Population Day is observed every year on July 11 in an attempt to raise awareness about issues regarding the increasing global population. It was first observed on July 11 in 1989 by the Governing Council of the United Nations Development Programme to mark the day when the world reached a population of 5 billion in 1987.

However, by July 2021, the world population has hit an all-time high at 7.84 billion people. While World Population Day is observed to make people aware of the importance of family planning, adoption, gender equality, poverty, maternal health, and human rights, a specific theme is designed every year.

This year, the World Population Day theme focuses on the importance of reproductive health and rights for all people, that is, “Rights and Choices are the answer: Whether baby boom or bust, the solution to shifting fertility rates lies in prioritizing the reproductive health and rights of all people.” The pandemic has affected everyone worldwide, however, some people are more vulnerable as community-based services have been interrupted. It has also increased gender-based violence globally.

While an increase in population has been seen due to unplanned pregnancies due to the unavailability of precautionary measures, the “population bust” of falling fertility rates in several wealthier countries has also been reported. Hence, it has become very crucial to protect reproductive health. The United Nations Office of Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs along with the UNFPA and other agencies are working towards providing sufficient aid to the vulnerable communities of society that have been more impacted by the Covid-19.

It has become very important to take proper care of our health and follow all the safety and precautionary measures to protect ourselves. Self-care interventions for sexual and reproductive health should also be prioritized among the people. Reproductive health services, including care during pregnancy and child breath, are the essential service that should be taken care of during the COVID-19 pandemics.

