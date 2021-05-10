Rahul Vohra, Indian vlogger, dies from Covid-19 after criticizing his hospital care in final video

Vohra’s short comedic videos have amassed tens of millions of views on Facebook and YouTube.

His wife, Jyoti Tiwari, wrote on Instagram Monday that he had died, alongside a final video of Vohra in the hospital.

“This (oxygen) is extremely valuable right now,” he said in the footage. “Without it patients get giddy and suffer.”

“You try and call out for the attendant, but they don’t come,” he said. “They come in an hour’s time or more, and you have to manage in their absence somehow.”