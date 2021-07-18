Rahul Vaidya, Anushka Sen Fail Task, Divyanka Tripathi Stuns Everyone

Season 11 of adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi premiered on July 17. The reality show’s host, Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty officially introduced the contestants of this season. The contestants include Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Mahek Chahal, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood and singers Rahul Vaidya and Aastha Gill.

In the first episode, which aired on Colors on July 17 at 9.30 pm, Shetty held three tasks.

Task 1: It involved crossing three hurdles and reaching the finish line. But before crossing the three hurdles, the chosen contestants had to get a red flag which was put in a cage with two Cheetahs. After getting the flag, the contestants had to reach the finish line before the third Cheetah who was running from the other end to the finish line. Shweta, Arjun and Anushka did the task bravely. However, because of the time difference among the three, Anushka got the ‘fear fanda’ which put her in danger of elimination.

Task 2: The second one made the contestants walk on a ramp, placed on a height, and hit the buzzer after crossing hurdles of moving planks and a gap in the ramp. Rahul, Abhinav and Astha did this task but only Abhinav and Astha were able to complete it.

Task 3: The contestants had to guess two song names displayed on the screen and then remove two different animals from covered boxes and put them in two different cage. It also involved hyena. Nikki, Sourabh and Divyanka did this task. Nikki could only do the Hyena one and failed the other two. Whereas, Sourabh and Divyanka completed the task but Divyanka picked iguana and crocodile to place it in the cage. She also got hurt while picking the crocodile in her arms, which impressed the contestants and the host who said she will reach finale.

