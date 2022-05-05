Radikaa Sarathkumar Ditches Sun TV To Launch New Serial On Another Channel

Actor and Producer Radikaa Sarathkumar, who had quit television last year, is all set to make a special appearance in a serial titled Ponni. Though no official statement has been made regarding the same, rumours are rife that fans might get to see her charm once again on the TV screens. Currently, Radikaa is busy bankrolling a new serial on Artist TV. Details about this project have been kept under wraps. Fans are waiting for the actor to give away the details of both the projects.

If you take a look at Radhikaa’s journey so far, it has been quite a remarkable and inspiring one. The actor made her debut as an innocent village girl, Panchali, in the film East Going Train, which was directed by filmmaker Bharathiraja. Radikaa went on to play the lead in the 80s and 90s. She has taken home a bunch of awards for her acting prowess. Having tasted success in her film career, Radikaa entered the television industry. While she continued to work in films, she got an equal appreciation for her work in daily soaps, including Siddhi, Selvi, Annamalai, Selmay, Vaani Rani, and Siddhi 2.

The actor has set an example for others by being able to maintain her leading position not only in cinema but also on the coveted small screen. Well, there was no stopping for the actor, as she went on to start her own production company.

Meanwhile, last year, via an Instagram post, she announced that she would no longer act in serials. She left Siddhi 2 and is currently focusing on films and OTT projects alongside her production company.

In the video, Radikaa mentioned that she has lost interest in TV after Vani Rani. The actor shared that she feels like exploring and experimenting with cinema and OTT. Radikaa further added that she also needed to work on rebuilding her production house, which suffered a major blow due to the pandemic.

