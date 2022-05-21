Radhika Apte, Vikrant Massey Investigate Murder Mysteries In Suspenseful Psychological-Thriller

Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte have teamed up for a suspenseful psychological thriller titled Forensic. The two actors took to Instagram and dropped an intriguing teaser for the web series. The series showcases Radhika in the role of a police officer who investigates the case of young girls being killed in Mussoorie. Accompanying her is a forensic investigator essayed by Vikrant who is keen to dig out the roots of the serial killer, who is aiming at the innocent little girls.

The one-minute-five-second-teaser starts from a frame of the lush green valley in the hilly location and then showcases a hasty Radhika who runs into a deserted place where the police officers find the dead body of a teenage girl. Next, we see a birthday party of another girl and a scary voice of another girl wishing her in a spooky tone. Next, we see the birthday girl being abducted, post which a crime scene is a tape rolled out, and Radhika along with other police officers walking towards the forest for the search of the birthday girl. Vikrant dressed as the forensic officer notices blood on the ground, which leaves Radhika shocked. The teaser then showcases the grim view of the dead bodies of innocent little girls. We also see a scene of a person entering a dark space with a pointed knife, followed by the snaps of a birthday celebration as the killer is on his way to do a murder.

The teaser ends with the snippets of Radhika holding a gun to charge toward the killer and Vikrant investigating the crime in the laboratory. The teaser ends with a suspenseful edge-of-the-seat thriller.

Taking to the captions, Vikrant wrote, The birthday surprise no one expected! #AakhriBirthday #Forensic coming soon on #ZEE5#ForensicOnZEE5 .”

Soon after the teaser was released, Vikrant’s fellow actors chimed into the comments section to praise the trailer.

Anup Soni dropped two thumbs up emoticons as he loved the teaser.

The exciting psychological thriller – Forensic, starring Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte sees the two unravel the mystery of the young missing girls. Directed by Vishal Furia, the film also features Prachi Desai, Vindu Dara, and Rohit Roy. Forensic is set to premiere on 24th June 2022 on ZEE5.

