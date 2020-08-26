Radha Ashtami 2020: Date, Time and Everything You Need to Know About the Special Day

The birth anniversary of Radharani is celebrated as Radha Ashtami across the globe among the devotees of Lord Krishna. Also known as Goddess Radhika, Radha is considered to be an avatar of Goddess Mahalakshmi in some mythological scriptures.

The festival of Radha Ashtami is celebrated on the Ashtami Tithi (eighth day) of the Shukla Paksha (bright lunar phase) in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada or Bhadon. This year, Radha Ashtami will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 26. It is said that she emerged from a lotus flower at her birthplace of Barsana.

Radha Ashtami 2020: Date and Time

The festival of Radha Jayanti or Radha Ashtami 2020 will be observed on August 26. The Ashtami tithi begins at 12:21 PM on August 25 and ends at 10:39 AM on Wednesday.

Radha Ashtami 2020: Significance and History

Radharani is celebrated in different ways; some call her an earthly manifestation of Goddess Lakshmi, while others believe her to be Lord Krishna’s consciousness. However, neither the Mahabharata or the Shrimad Bhagavatam has mentioned the name of Radha anywhere. But in popular culture, the name of Radharani is always taken before Lord Krishna’s name.

Radha is said to be born out of a lotus and found by Vrishbhanu and his wife Kirti. It is believed that Radha did not open her eyes till several days of her birth. She opened her eyes for the first time when her parents visited Nand Gaon to see Lord Krishna. Radha and Krishna have a profound love for each other. While they did not marry each other, Radha and Krishna are known as the epitome of love.